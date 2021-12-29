Halo Infinite Silver Top Seller at Steam

Valve Inc. this week said Microsoft Corp.’s Halo Infinite ranked as a Silver Top Seller at the Steam division in 2021.

Top Sellers at Steam in 2021 are based on gross revenue and ranked in Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze categories.

Halo Infinite is a first-person shooter developed by 343 Industries and SkyBox Labs.

The title includes the Master Chief in a battle against a ruthless foe.

The multiplayer component supports 120 frames-per-second graphics fidelity.

Maps include Bazaar, Live Wire, Recharge and Behemoth.

The Halo Infinite Campaign component was released Dec. 8.