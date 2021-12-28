Record of Lodoss War Nintendo Switch No. 12 in Japan

PLAYISM and WSS playground’s Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as a top title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19, Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- sold 10,374 units to rank at No. 12 in Japan.

Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- is a 2D action RPG developed under Ryo Mizuno.

The title includes sword and arrow attacks, swappable equipment, elemental spirits, and spirit leveling.