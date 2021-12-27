Xbox Game Pass titles to leave service this week

Microsoft Corp. this week will remove select titles from the Xbox Game Pass service.

Titles to be removed Dec. 31 include Pro Evolution Soccer 2021 (Console, Cloud), The Little Acre (Console, PC), Yakuza 0 (Console, PC, Cloud), Yakuza Kiwami 1 (Console, PC, Cloud), and Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Console, PC, Cloud).

Xbox Game Pass for Console is a subscription service to download Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles at $9.99 per month.

The service allows subscribers to download full Xbox One and Xbox 360 game titles and purchase titles at an exclusive discount.

More than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles are available.

In addition, PC Game Pass offers unlimited access to more than 100 Windows 10 PC game titles from over 75 developers and publishers.

PC Game Pass subscribers receive up to 20 percent off games in the current library and up to 10 percent off related game DLC and add-ons from the Microsoft Store.