Steam this week is holding the Winter Sale for the PC.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 90 percent.

Discounted titles include Resident Evil Village, Deathloop, Monster Hunter World, The Ascent, Wasteland 3, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles, Assetto Corsa, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Hades.

The sale ends Jan. 5.