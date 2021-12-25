PS4 No. 5 hardware in Japan Dec. 19 sales

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as the No. 5 hardware in Japan in the latest data from the region.

Famitsu this week reported the PS4 sold 61 units between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19 to rank at No. 5 in overall hardware sales.

It sold 103 units to rank at No. 5 the week prior.

Sony in Q1 sold 500,000 PS4 units. It has sold 116.4 million units to date.

The Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded Q1 revenue of $5.62 billion. It held an operating profit of $760 million for the quarter.

PS5/PS4 software sales totaled to 63.6 million units in Q4.

PS Plus members totaled 46.3 million.