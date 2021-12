Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Indie World Holiday Sale for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select software by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Among Us, Hades, Cris Tales, Garden Story, Cyber Shadow, art of rally, Streets of Rage 4, River City Girls, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, and Dodgeball Academia.

The sale ends Dec. 31.