Bandai Namco America Inc. this month released Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Demo Version to Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The Demo Version includes access to some stories, sub-stories and battles from the Saiyan Saga.

Data from the demo cannot be transferred to the full game.

Developed by CyberConnect2, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is an action RPG title that retells the canon story of Goku.

The final game includes large-scale battles, in addition to English and Japanese voiceover options.