Best Buy holds PS5, Xbox, PC Last-Minute Sales Event

PCPLAYSTATION 4PLAYSTATION 5SAVE DATAXBOX ONEXBOX SERIES X|S

Written by:

December 24, 2021

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding the ‘Last-Minute Sales Event‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and the PC.

The limited sale discounts select gaming hardware and software.

Advertised products Far Cry 6, Madden NFL 22, Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition, Battlefield 2042, Back 4 Blood, Cyberpunk 2077, FIFA 22, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Demon’s Souls, It Takes Two, and NHL 22.

The sale ends Dec. 24.


Previous Story:
Xbox Live Jan. 2022 Games with Gold previewed

Comments are closed.