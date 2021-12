Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this week said PlayStation Plus members who downloaded Final Fantasy VII Remake can upgrade to Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for the PlayStation 5 at no cost.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade includes 4K and 60FPS graphics options, improved graphics, optimized loading, and a bonus episode that includes ninja Yuffie.

Final Fantasy VII Remake owners can download the PS5 version at no additional cost. PS4 save files can be transferred to the PS5.