Halo Infinite Multiplayer No. 32 Steam title

Microsoft Corp.’s Halo Infinite Multiplayer Season 1: Heroes of Reach ranked as a top game on Steam in the latest data from the service.

This week, the title ranked as the No. 32 top game by current player count. Average current players total 32,264 while the peak player count totaled 75,515 players.

The multiplayer beta include Arena, Big Team Battle, Spartan Customization, and Cross-Generation and Cross-Platform Gaming.

The multiplayer component supports 120 frames-per-second graphics fidelity.

Maps include Bazaar, Live Wire, Recharge and Behemoth.

Halo Infinite is a first-person shooter developed by 343 Industries and SkyBox Labs.

The title will include the Master Chief in a battle against a ruthless foe.

The Halo Infinite Campaign component was released Dec. 8.