Retailer Amazon.com Inc. this week is holding an EA Game Sale for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X and Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles as low as $19.99.

Discounted titles include FIFA 22, Madden NFL 22, F1 2021, It Takes Two, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Burnout Paradise, and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition.