Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Capcom Holiday Sale for the Nintendo Switch.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0, Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Onimusha: Warlords, Mega Man 11, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, and Shinsekai Into the Depths.

The sale ends Jan. 3, 2022.