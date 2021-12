LG Electronics USA this week previewed the first UltraGear Gaming Laptop.

Model 17G90Q includes the 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU, 17.3-inch IPS panel with 300Hz refresh rate, RGB keyboard, dual channel memory, and a dual SSD setup.

The final product will include a 93Wh battery and is .84 inches thick.

The LG UltraGear Gaming Laptop will be sold in the U.S. and South Korea in Q1 2022.