Minecraft Dungeons drops Cloudy Climb Update

Microsoft Corp. this month released the Cloudy Climb Update to Minecraft Dungeons.

The Cloudy Climb Update is a seasonal adventure that includes the Tower, a 30-plus floor structure of mobs and bosses like Tower Wraiths and Tower Guards.

Minecraft Dungeons is an action adventure title inspired by classic dungeon crawlers. It includes 3D, multi-level dungeons, and up to four-player co-op functionality.

The final game contains varied levels including canyons, swamps, and mines, in addition to new weapons and items to defeat enemy swarms.