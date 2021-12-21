Halo Infinite No. 4 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this month said Microsoft Corp.’s Halo Infinite for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One ranked as a top software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Dec. 11, Halo Infinite ranked as the No. 4 best-selling software in the All Formats Chart.

Halo Infinite is a first-person shooter developed by 343 Industries and SkyBox Labs.

The title will include the Master Chief in a battle against a ruthless foe.

Co-op functionality and Forge will be added in post-release updates.

The Halo Infinite Multiplayer is a Free-to-Play component released Nov. 15.