Retailer Amazon.com Inc. this week price cut Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One by 50 percent.

This week, Guardians of the Galaxy sells at $29.99, down from the $59.99 MSRP.

Guardians of the Galaxy is a single-player third-person action title that includes firearm battles, squad controls, and decision-based gameplay.