Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition PS5 No. 3 PSN download

December 21, 2021

Sony Corp. this month said Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download title in Nov. at the PlayStation Network division.

For the month, Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition ranked as the No. 3 PS5 PSN download.

Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition includes Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas with enhanced lighting, environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, and GTA V-style controls and targeting.


