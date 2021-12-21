Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition PS5 No. 3 PSN download

Sony Corp. this month said Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download title in Nov. at the PlayStation Network division.

For the month, Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition ranked as the No. 3 PS5 PSN download.

Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition includes Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas with enhanced lighting, environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, and GTA V-style controls and targeting.