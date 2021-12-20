PS5 console cover sales limited

Sony Corp. this limited console cover purchases for the PlayStation 5 due to high demand.

The company this month disclaimed that due to high demand PS5 console cover purchases are limited to one color per household.

The PS5 console covers will be sold in Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition. Midnight Black and Cosmic Red console covers will be sold in Jan. 2022 at select territories. Nova Pink, Galactic Purple and Starlight Blue will be sold in the first half of 2022.

Console covers will be sold at $54.99 each.

In addition, Sony will sell Nova Pink, Galactic Purple and Starlight Blue DualSense wireless controllers at $64.99 each in Jan. 2022.