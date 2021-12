Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Focus Publisher Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include World War Z: Aftermath, SnowRunner, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Farming Simulator 19, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Insurgency: Sandstorm, Call of Cthulhu, The Surge 2, and Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground.

The sale ends Dec. 20.