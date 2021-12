Sony Corp. this week will conclude the End of the Year Deals Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, NHL 22 X-Factor Edition, Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition, Resident Evil 2, Judgment, Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition, and Capcom Arcade Stadium.

The sale ends Dec. 22.