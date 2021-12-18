Best Buy holds PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch mid-Dec. Flash Sale

December 18, 2021

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding the ‘72-Hour Dec. Flash Sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

The sale discounts select video game software and peripherals.

Advertised products include Battlefield 2042, Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gaming Headset, NBA 2K22, Back 4 Blood, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, NHL 22, Returnal, FIFA 22, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

In addition, it is holding a PC Gaming Sale that discounts select laptops, monitors, storage, and accessories.


