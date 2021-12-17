The King of Fighters XV 2nd Open Beta Test bouts PS5, PS4

SNK Corp. this week launched The King of Fighters XV 2nd Open Beta for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The 2nd Open Beta Test will be held Dec. 17th 7PM and Dec. 20th 6:59PM PST.

It includes eight characters including newcomer Krohnen and features Online Casual Matches and Room Matches.

The King of Fighters XV will include trademark 3v3 fighting. Returning characters include Terry, Mai, Clark, Ralf, King, Leona, Vanessa, Yashiro, Shermie, Chris, Ryo, Robert, Iori, Benimaru, and Kyo. It will be sold Feb. 17, 2022.

Customers who pre-order the PS5, PS4, or Xbox Series X|S SKUS will receive early access on Feb. 14, 2022.

The Deluxe Edition will include DLC for six future characters.

Early purchase bonuses include the KOF XV DLC Costume GAROU: MotW TERRY and CLASSIC LEONA.