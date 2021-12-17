Battlefield 2042 No. 2 in Nov. U.S. sales

NPD Group Inc. this week said EA Inc.’s Battlefield 2042 for Sony Corp.’s for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and the PC ranked as a top-selling title in Nov. at U.S. retail.

For the month, Battlefield 2042 ranked as the No. 2 best-selling title based on dollar sales.

The multiplayer title includes up to 128-player count per match, modes Conquest and Breakthrough, and large-scale battles with dynamic weather, environmental hazards and world events.

New mode Hazard Zone is a high-stakes, squad-based game type.

A total of 10 Specialists from Assault to Support can be customized with a unique Specialty and Trait. New loadout items include a wingsuit.

Final locations include South Korea, Singapore, India, Egypt, Qatar, and Antarctica.