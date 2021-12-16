Xbox Game Pass drops Transformers, PAW Patrol, Ben 10, Race with Ryan

Microsoft Corp. this week released Transformers: Battlegrounds, PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay, Ben 10: Power Trip, and Race with Ryan to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Transformers: Battlegrounds is a turn-based tactical strategy title. PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay is a third-person adventure title with two-player co-op functionality. Ben 10: Power Trip is an open world action adventure title that includes combat, puzzles, and co-op functionality. Finally, Race with Ryan is a kart racer set in Ryan’s World.