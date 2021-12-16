The King of Fighters XV Character Trailer #36 drops

SNK Corp. this month released the Character Trailer #36 for The King of Fighters XV for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

The official trailer previews Krohnen, an update to the character K9999.

The King of Fighters XV will include trademark 3v3 fighting. Returning characters include Terry, Mai, Clark, Ralf, King, Leona, Vanessa, Yashiro, Shermie, Chris, Ryo, Robert, Iori, Benimaru, and Kyo. It will be sold Feb. 17, 2022.

Customers who pre-order the PS5, PS4, or Xbox Series X|S SKUS will receive early access on Feb. 14, 2022.

The Deluxe Edition will include DLC for six future characters.

Early purchase bonuses include the KOF XV DLC Costume GAROU: MotW TERRY and CLASSIC LEONA.