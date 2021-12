PLAYISM and WSS playground this week released Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- is a 2D action RPG developed under Ryo Mizuno.

The title includes sword and arrow attacks, swappable equipment, elemental spirits, and spirit leveling.