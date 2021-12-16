Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl No. 3 in Nov. U.S. sales

NPD Group Inc. this week said The Pokémon Company’s Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl for Nintendo Co., Ltd’s Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in Nov. at U.S. retail.

For the month, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl ranked as the No. 3 best-selling software based on dollar sales.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl will include new 3D graphics, the original story, and original towns and routes.

Pokémon include Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup. Legendary Pokémon include Dialga and Palkia.

Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl, released to the Nintendo 3DS in 2006, is set in the region of Sinnoh.