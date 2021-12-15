Nintendo Switch sells 1.13M units in Nov.

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week said the Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 video game hardware in Nov. at U.S. retail.

In data from NPD Group Inc., the Nintendo Switch sold 1.13 million units for the month.

For Thanksgiving week, the Nintendo Switch was the top-selling video game console with 550,000 units sold.

Hardware includes the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and the Nintendo Switch OLED model.

For Q2 ending Sept. 30, Nintendo recorded a $1.93 billion operating profit, a decline of 24.5 percent amid a semiconductor shortage for the Nintendo Switch console.

Nintendo sold 3.83 million Nintendo Switch units in the quarter, down from 6.86 million one year ago. It has sold 92.87 million Nintendo Switch units to date.

It expects to sell 24 million units for the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2022.

Nintendo Switch software sales totaled 48 million units in Q2. It has sold 681 million Nintendo Switch software units to date.