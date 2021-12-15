Call of Duty: Vanguard No. 1 in Nov. U.S. sales

NPD Group Inc. this week said Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Call of Duty: Vanguard for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and the PC ranked as the top-selling software in Nov. at U.S. retail.

For the month, Call of Duty: Vanguard ranked as the No. 1 best-selling software based on dollar sales.

Developed by Sledgehammer Studios, Call of Duty: Vanguard includes battles from World War II across the Easter and Western Fronts of Europe, the Pacific, and North Africa.

The multiplayer component includes 16 6v6 maps, four 2v2 maps, WWII loadouts, and a new Zombies experience from Treyarch Studios.

The final game includes Call of Duty: Warzone integration.