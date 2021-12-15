Aliens: Fireteam Elite Season 2 deploys

Cold Iron Studios this week released Aliens: Fireteam Elite Season 2 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

The free update includes new game mode Point Defense, Lifetime Stats, new weapons, new attachments, new Challenge Cards, and new cosmetic items.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a third-person, three player co-op survival shooter based on the film Aliens.

The title takes place 23 years after the original Alien trilogy aboard ther USS Endeavor.

The final game contains 20 enemy types including 11 different Xenomorphs. In addition, it will include five classes – Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc and Recon.