Retailer price cuts MacBook Air M1 to $799.99 in limited sale

Retailer Best Buy this week price cut Apple Inc.’s MacBook Air based on the company’s M1 processor in a limited sale.

This week, the MacBook Air M1 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD SKU sells at $799.99, $150 off the $999.00 MSRP.

The sale ends Dec. 14.

The MacBook Air M1 base model includes a 13.3-inch LED display, M1 chip with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU, 8GB unified RAM, two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, Magic Keyboard and Touch ID sensor.

The M1 is an 8-core CPU built using 5-nanometer process technology for up to 3.5x faster CPU performance, up to 6x faster GPU performance, up to 15x faster machine learning, ad up to 2x longer battery life when compared to previous-generation Macs.