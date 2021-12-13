PS5 console covers to deploy

NEWSPLAYSTATION 5

Written by:

December 13, 2021

Sony Corp. this week announced console covers for the PlayStation 5.

The PS5 console covers will be sold in Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition. Midnight Black and Cosmic Red console covers will be sold in Jan. 2022 at select territories. Nova Pink, Galactic Purple and Starlight Blue will be sold in the first half of 2022.

Console covers will be sold at $54.99 each.

In addition, Sony will sell Nova Pink, Galactic Purple and Starlight Blue DualSense wireless controllers at $64.99 each in Jan. 2022.


Previous Story:
PSN PS5, PS4 The Game Awards Sale to conclude
Next Story:
Xbox Game Pass to drop Aliens: Fireteam Elite this week

Comments are closed.