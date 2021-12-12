PSN PS5, PS4 The Game Awards Sale to conclude

Sony Corp. this week will conclude The Game Awards Sale for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 60 percent.

Discounted titles include Deathloop, Resident Evil Village, Battlefield 2042, NBA 2K22, Guardians of the Galaxy, Back 4 Blood, Demon’s Souls, Call of Duty: Vanguard: Ultimate Edition, Returnal, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Hades, Tales of Arise Deluxe Edition, FIFA 22, and Far Cry 6.

The sale ends Dec. 13.