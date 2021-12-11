Best Buy holds PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Dec. Flash Sale

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding the ‘72-Hour Dec. Flash Sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

The sale discounts select video game software and peripherals.

Advertised products include NBA 2K22, Forza Horizon 5, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gaming Headset, Guardians of the Galaxy, NHL 22, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, FIFA 22, Demon’s Souls, Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Anniversary Edition, and Returnal.

In addition, it is holding a PC Gaming Sale that discounts select laptops, monitors, storage, and accessories.