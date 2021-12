Microsoft Corp. this week is holding The Game Awards Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition, Battlefield 2042, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Devil May Cry 5, FIFA 22, Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition, Madden NFL 22, NHL 22, Resident Evil Village, Scarlet Nexus, The Ascent, and Watch Dogs: Legion.

The sale will conclude Dec. 12.