Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack drops Paper Mario

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week released Paper Mario for the Nintendo 64 to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack includes the option to play select Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles with local and online multiplayer functionality.

Nintendo 64 titles include Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64, Dr. Mario 64, Mario Tennis 64 and Yoshi’s Story.

Sega Genesis titles include Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 2, Ecco the Dolphin, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Contra: Hard Corps, Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master, and Phantasy Star IV.