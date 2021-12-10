Battlefield 2042 PS5 No. 2 PSN download

Sony Corp. this week said EA Inc.’s Battlefield 2042 for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download at the PlayStation Network division in Nov.

For the month, Battlefield 2042 ranked as the No. 2 PS5 PSN download in the U.S. and Canada.

The multiplayer title includes up to 128-player count per match, modes Conquest and Breakthrough, and large-scale battles with dynamic weather, environmental hazards and world events.

New mode Hazard Zone is a high-stakes, squad-based game type.

A total of 10 Specialists from Assault to Support can be customized with a unique Specialty and Trait. New loadout items include a wingsuit.

Final locations include South Korea, Singapore, India, Egypt, Qatar, and Antarctica.