Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Family Time Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Team Sonic Racing, 8-Bit Aries, ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN, Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Katamari Damacy REROLL, Injustice: Gods Among Us, LEGO Batman, Mega Man Legacy Collection, and Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix.

The sale ends Feb. 13.