Microsoft Corp. this week released One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 for Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

Developed by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is a third-person beat-em-up title that includes dramatic episodes of original arcs, more than 40 playable characters, and over 100 side missions.

The final game includes co-op functionality for up to four.