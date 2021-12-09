Far Cry 6 No. 12 at UK retail

Gfk Chart-Track this week said EA Inc.’s Far Cry 6 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Dec. 4, Far Cry 6 ranked as the No. 12 best-selling boxed software in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 9 the week prior.

In Far Cry 6, a freedom fighter must liberate his homeland of Yara from the reign of President Antón Castillo (Giancarlo Esposito) and his army.