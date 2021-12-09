Call of Duty: Vanguard PS5 No. 1 PSN download

Sony Corp. this week said Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Call of Duty: Vanguard for the PlayStation 5 ranked as the top download title at the PlayStation Network division in Nov.

For the month, Call of Duty Vanguard ranked as the No. 1 PS5 PSN download in the U.S. and Canada.

Developed by Sledgehammer Studios, Call of Duty: Vanguard includes battles from World War II across the Easter and Western Fronts of Europe, the Pacific, and North Africa.

The multiplayer component includes 16 6v6 maps, four 2v2 maps, WWII loadouts, and a new Zombies experience from Treyarch Studios.

The final game includes Call of Duty: Warzone integration.