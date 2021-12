Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Xbox Multiplayer Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Totally Reliable Delivery Service, CarX Drift Racing Online, Eight Dragons, Killer Queen Black, Let’s Cook Together, Outbreak: The New Nightmare Definitive Edition, Secret Neighbor, and ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove!.

The sale ends Dec. 9.