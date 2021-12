GfK Chart-Track this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Mario Party Superstars ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Dec. 4, Mario Party Superstars ranked as the No. 9 best-selling boxed software title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 10 the week prior.

The title includes more than 100 mini-games from prior Mario Party installments, in addition to online play for up to four players.