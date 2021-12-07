Pokémon Brilliant Diamond No. 4, Shining Pearl No. 10 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said The Pokémon Company’s Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl for Nintendo Co., Ltd’s Nintendo Switch ranked as top-selling software titles in the latest retail data from the UK.

From the week ending Dec. 4, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond ranked at No. 4 and Pokémon Shining Pearl ranked at No. 10 in boxed software in the All Formats Chart.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl includes new 3D graphics, the original story, and original towns and routes.

Pokémon include Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup. Legendary Pokémon include Dialga and Palkia.

Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl, released to the Nintendo 3DS in 2006, is set in the region of Sinnoh.