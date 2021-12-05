PSN holds Weekend Offer 25% off Call of Duty: Vanguard PS5, PS4

Sony Corp. this weeking is holding the Weekend Offer 25 percent off event for Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Call of Duty: Vanguard for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The Weekend Offer discounts the Call of Duty: Vanguard Standard Edition for PS4 to $44.99 and Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle for PS5 and PS4 $55.99.

The sale ends Dec. 5.

Developed by Sledgehammer Studios, Call of Duty: Vanguard includes battles from World War II across the Easter and Western Fronts of Europe, the Pacific, and North Africa.

The multiplayer component includes 16 6v6 maps, four 2v2 maps, WWII loadouts, and a new Zombies experience from Treyarch Studios.

The final game includes Call of Duty: Warzone integration.