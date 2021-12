Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Xbox Cyber Week Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 67 percent.

Discounted titles include Far Cry 6, FIFA 22, NBA 2K22, Back 4 Blood, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Riders Republic, Resident Evil Village, Tales of Arise, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Scarlet Nexus, Lost Judgment, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.

The sale will conclude Dec. 3.