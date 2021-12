Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch No. 1 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a best-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

In the week ending Nov. 8, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ranked as the No. 3 best-selling software in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 7 the week prior.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold 37.08 million as of June 30, 2021.

The title ranks as the top-selling software title for the Nintendo Switch to date.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe includes all DLC tracks and characters new characters including Inkling Girl and Inkling Boy from Splatoon, King Boo, Dry Bones and Bowser Jr.

Battle modes include Renegade Roundup to capture enemies and put them in jail; Balloon Battle, Bomb-omb Blast, Coin Runners, and Shine Thief to steal and hold the Shine Sprite for 20 seconds.

In addition, the title supports multiplayer for up to 12 local and online.

The final game includes two-item functionality, and new items including Boo and the Feather.