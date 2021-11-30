Amazon holds $10 off $100 PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Sale

Amazon.com Inc. this week is holding the $10 off $100 sale for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

The sale discounts an addition $10 off $100 or more of select game title purchases.

Eligible titles include NBA 2K22, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Super Mario Party, FIFA 22, PlayStation DualSense Controller, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Battlefield 2042, Demon’s Souls, Back 4 Blood, Returnal, Bravely Default II, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.