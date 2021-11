Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the Cyber Deals sale for the Nintendo Switch.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Super Mario Odyssey, Monster Hunter Rise, Kirby Star Allies, Persona 5 Strikers, Just Dance 2022, and Bravely Default II.

The sale ends Nov. 30.