Best Buy holds PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Sale

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding the Cyber Monday Sale for for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

The sale discounts select titles to as low as $14.99.

Discounted titles include Outriders, NBA 2K22, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Far Cry 6, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, NHL 22, MLB The Show 21, Immortals Fenyx Rising, FIFA 22, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Demon’s Souls, Deathloop, and Aliens: Fireteam Elite.

The sale ends Nov. 29.